Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1401 Dancing Fox Rd

1401 Dancing Fox Road · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Dancing Fox Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dancing Fox Townhome Near East Lake Golf Course - ELC is one of only two cohousing communities in Atlanta and is a great chance to live in intentional community. Community grounds include several acres of forest, Gaia Gardens organic farm, blueberry orchard, apiary, etc. This 3-story townhome features an open plan ground floor with extra high ceilings and crown molding. Spacious master suite features walk-in closet, garden bath, and private balcony. Surprising amount of space in this stunning setting. Bonus room / office on main level off kitchen and two bedrooms and two baths on 2nd floor and two bedrooms one bath on top floor. See http://www.eastlakecommons.org for community info.

(RLNE3101099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have any available units?
1401 Dancing Fox Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1401 Dancing Fox Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Dancing Fox Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Dancing Fox Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd offer parking?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have a pool?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have accessible units?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Dancing Fox Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Dancing Fox Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
