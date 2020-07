Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of room in this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Sanctuary Cove with a golf course view. Large open great room with wood floors and fireplace. Modern kitchen with island, stainless appliances and granite counters. Front and back porches to sit out and have your coffee while enjoying the view. 2 car garage as well as raised finished basement area. Short term leasing available.