4243 Crestwood Bend Circle

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home features formal living, separate dining, a large teen suite, and an over-sized master suite. Newly finished oak hardwood flooring, New Carpet and New Paint throughout. Covered patio overlooks huge newly sodded backyard with fire-pit. Tons of storage space. Owner managed home. No pets.