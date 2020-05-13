All apartments in Buford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:56 PM

4243 Crestwood Bend Circle

4243 Crestwood Bend Circle · (770) 853-4717
Location

4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA 30518

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3093 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District. Very spacious 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home features formal living, separate dining, a large teen suite, and an over-sized master suite. Newly finished oak hardwood flooring, New Carpet and New Paint throughout. Covered patio overlooks huge newly sodded backyard with fire-pit. Tons of storage space. Owner managed home. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have any available units?
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have?
Some of 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buford.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does offer parking.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 Crestwood Bend Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
