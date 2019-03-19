3207 Canary Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Two Bed Decatur Ranch w/ Tons of Charm! - Pre-Register for a self-showing and be notified when the property becomes available!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/784213



This adorable ranch in Decatur has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home features hardwood floors, built in shelving in the living room, a formal dining room, tons of lighting throughout, a washer and dryer machine, a brick patio overlooking the fully fenced backyard. The home sits in a quiet neighborhood off Columbia Drive near Memorial Drive.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3207 Canary. is currently being rented for $890/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



