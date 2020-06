Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable and updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 4 sided brick home in Decatur is ready for you! Fresh paint, bathroom and kitchen upgrades, as well as stainless steel appliances, make this the perfect place to call home. The backyard is big and level as well as ample space in the carport for all of your gatherings. The roof and systems are practically new; just a few years old. Call today and apply! $100 non-refundable application fee that includes a background check.