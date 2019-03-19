1727 West Austin Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!



View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/630907



This adorable three ranch in Decatur has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home offers a large living room -dining room combo and a fully fenced backyard. The home is minutes from I-285, shopping and public transportation.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.



Section 8 accepted on this property. Contact your housing authority to verify if voucher will cover this property. Please list your housing voucher and voucher amount under additional income when applying.



Rental Qualifications:

• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years

• No Open Bankruptcies

• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1727 W Austin is currently being rented for $940/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.