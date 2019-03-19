All apartments in Belvedere Park
1727 West Austin Road

1727 West Austin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1727 West Austin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!

View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/630907

This adorable three ranch in Decatur has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home offers a large living room -dining room combo and a fully fenced backyard. The home is minutes from I-285, shopping and public transportation.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.

Section 8 accepted on this property. Contact your housing authority to verify if voucher will cover this property. Please list your housing voucher and voucher amount under additional income when applying.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years
• No Open Bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1727 W Austin is currently being rented for $940/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 West Austin Road have any available units?
1727 West Austin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1727 West Austin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1727 West Austin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 West Austin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 West Austin Road is pet friendly.
Does 1727 West Austin Road offer parking?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not offer parking.
Does 1727 West Austin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 West Austin Road have a pool?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1727 West Austin Road have accessible units?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 West Austin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 West Austin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 West Austin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

