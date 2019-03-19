All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1644 Freedom Valley

1644 Freedom Valley · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Freedom Valley, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,375 sf home is located in Decatur, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Freedom Valley have any available units?
1644 Freedom Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1644 Freedom Valley have?
Some of 1644 Freedom Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Freedom Valley currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Freedom Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Freedom Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 Freedom Valley is pet friendly.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley offer parking?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not offer parking.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley have a pool?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley have accessible units?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Freedom Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 Freedom Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

