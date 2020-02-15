1643 Liberty Vly

All apartments in Belvedere Park
Location

1643 Liberty Valley, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1643 Liberty Valley
Decatur, GA 30032

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: 1

This lovely ranch sits on a nice sized lot and offers an open floor plan. The large, country style kitchen opens to the sizeable living room which includes sliding doors to the back patio. Off the kitchen is a large family room with decorative wood burning stove. The master suite includes a full bath and a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. A roomy laundry room includes a large utility table. Just off I-285 and close to several restaurants including Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits, Atlanta Wings, Supreme Fish Delight, Boston Jerk Center, Shun Xing Restaurant, Imperial China Restaurant, Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, and Hong Kong.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Liberty Vly have any available units?
1643 Liberty Vly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1643 Liberty Vly have?
Some of 1643 Liberty Vly's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Liberty Vly currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Liberty Vly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Liberty Vly pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Liberty Vly is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Liberty Vly offers parking.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Liberty Vly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly have a pool?
No, 1643 Liberty Vly does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly have accessible units?
No, 1643 Liberty Vly does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Liberty Vly has units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Liberty Vly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1643 Liberty Vly has units with air conditioning.

