1643 Liberty Vly

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1643 Liberty Valley

Decatur, GA 30032



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Bonus: 1



This lovely ranch sits on a nice sized lot and offers an open floor plan. The large, country style kitchen opens to the sizeable living room which includes sliding doors to the back patio. Off the kitchen is a large family room with decorative wood burning stove. The master suite includes a full bath and a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. A roomy laundry room includes a large utility table. Just off I-285 and close to several restaurants including Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits, Atlanta Wings, Supreme Fish Delight, Boston Jerk Center, Shun Xing Restaurant, Imperial China Restaurant, Eat Right Caribbean Restaurant, and Hong Kong.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.