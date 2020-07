Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Midway Woods Updated Cottage with incredible fenced back yard - Gorgeous updated home in Midway Woods Decatur is much bigger than is looks! Over 2100 square feet! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Amazing large, deep, private fenced backyard. Incredible neighborhood. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing view please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5178935)