All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1439 Midview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1439 Midview Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

1439 Midview Drive

1439 Midview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1439 Midview Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home that has two large bedrooms, laundry room/storage room and a spacious yard. Washer and Dryer included. Gas and electric. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Midview Drive have any available units?
1439 Midview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1439 Midview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Midview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Midview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Midview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Midview Drive offer parking?
No, 1439 Midview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Midview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 Midview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Midview Drive have a pool?
No, 1439 Midview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Midview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1439 Midview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Midview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Midview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Midview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Midview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College