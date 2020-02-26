1439 Midview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home that has two large bedrooms, laundry room/storage room and a spacious yard. Washer and Dryer included. Gas and electric. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

