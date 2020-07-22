All apartments in Bartow County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

107 Timber Ridge Drive

107 Timber Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rently located on back door.

Welcome home!!! Lovely 2 bedroom /2 bathroom in Timberridge all-electric townhome community!! Features beautiful floors, Stainlesl steel appliances in the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, bonus area in the basement, rear patio, fenced in back yard and so much more!! A must see!!

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
107 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 107 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Timber Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Timber Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Timber Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Timber Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
