107 Timber Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rently located on back door.



Welcome home!!! Lovely 2 bedroom /2 bathroom in Timberridge all-electric townhome community!! Features beautiful floors, Stainlesl steel appliances in the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, bonus area in the basement, rear patio, fenced in back yard and so much more!! A must see!!



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater & Central cooling.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.