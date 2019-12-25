All apartments in Avondale Estates
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:07 AM

702 Stratford Green

702 Stratford Green · No Longer Available
Location

702 Stratford Green, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Two story town house in a quiet neighborhood. This unit is energy efficient featuring new hardwood floors and new HVAC. The unit is in excellent condition and is move-in ready. Stratford Green is an exclusive community in Avondale Estates just 2 miles from downtown Decatur and 1 mile from Marta train station (10 min walk) and on Marta bus line, (3 miles from Emory, CDC and Dekalb Medical Center). This is a family friendly neighborhood with a large number of Emory, GSU, and Columbia Seminary students with excellent charter schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Stratford Green have any available units?
702 Stratford Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 702 Stratford Green have?
Some of 702 Stratford Green's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Stratford Green currently offering any rent specials?
702 Stratford Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Stratford Green pet-friendly?
No, 702 Stratford Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 702 Stratford Green offer parking?
No, 702 Stratford Green does not offer parking.
Does 702 Stratford Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Stratford Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Stratford Green have a pool?
No, 702 Stratford Green does not have a pool.
Does 702 Stratford Green have accessible units?
No, 702 Stratford Green does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Stratford Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Stratford Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Stratford Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 Stratford Green has units with air conditioning.

