702 Stratford Green

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Two story town house in a quiet neighborhood. This unit is energy efficient featuring new hardwood floors and new HVAC. The unit is in excellent condition and is move-in ready. Stratford Green is an exclusive community in Avondale Estates just 2 miles from downtown Decatur and 1 mile from Marta train station (10 min walk) and on Marta bus line, (3 miles from Emory, CDC and Dekalb Medical Center). This is a family friendly neighborhood with a large number of Emory, GSU, and Columbia Seminary students with excellent charter schools.