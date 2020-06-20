3291 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Downstairs you will find the den with fire place, wet bar, half bath, laundry and 2 car garage with tons of storage!! The backyard is perfect for relaxing on the oversized patio featuring a wine refrigerator and fire-pit. You will love the landscaped gardens and large fenced backyard. Wheelchair accessible from rear entry.