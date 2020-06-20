All apartments in Avondale Estates
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

3291 Wiltshire Drive

3291 Wiltshire Drive · (404) 784-7936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3291 Wiltshire Drive, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Downstairs you will find the den with fire place, wet bar, half bath, laundry and 2 car garage with tons of storage!! The backyard is perfect for relaxing on the oversized patio featuring a wine refrigerator and fire-pit. You will love the landscaped gardens and large fenced backyard. Wheelchair accessible from rear entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
3291 Wiltshire Drive has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 3291 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3291 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3291 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3291 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3291 Wiltshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3291 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3291 Wiltshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3291 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3291 Wiltshire Drive has accessible units.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3291 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3291 Wiltshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3291 Wiltshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
