Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here. You are in the middle of tudor village with retail walkability, walk to Post Office, Breweries, restaurants and Marta. Comes with a stackable washer and dryer.