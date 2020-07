Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Cobb County Section 8 Voucher accepted for part or full rent , Well Managed and in a very quiet neighborhood with responsible neighbors and a great HOA, the 2 levels of this house will give you the space you desire . 2 car garage and enough parking again on the driveway , impressive floors. work on going are - painting,new carpet, new roof, new microwave, rebuilt of front porch stairs, come take a look and catch this one as your sweet home. 1 or 2 year lease preferred.