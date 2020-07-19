All apartments in Austell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3836 Garrett Road Southwest

3836 Garrett Road · No Longer Available
Location

3836 Garrett Road, Austell, GA 30127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Freshly painted interior

Rent is $850 per month with a $850 deposit.

FOR SHOWINGS:

rently.com/properties/832003?source=marketing

Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no eviction filings in the past 3 years

Call show contact info. Your calls will be answered live or if on another line, your call will be returned right away. We cannot accept texts or e-mail at this time but would be happy to speak with you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have any available units?
3836 Garrett Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
Is 3836 Garrett Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3836 Garrett Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3836 Garrett Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3836 Garrett Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3836 Garrett Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
