3836 Garrett Road Southwest

Amenities
3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Freshly painted interior
Rent is $850 per month with a $850 deposit.
FOR SHOWINGS:
rently.com/properties/832003?source=marketing
Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no eviction filings in the past 3 years
Call show contact info. Your calls will be answered live or if on another line, your call will be returned right away. We cannot accept texts or e-mail at this time but would be happy to speak with you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.