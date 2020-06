Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready, Set, Move! This updated Home has Family Room w/vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Nice deck w/great space in back yard. Kitchen has stained cabinets & refrigerator is included. 3 Bedrooms on main plus an additional one on lower level. Landscaping is included in monthly rent. Looking for great tenants who would love & care for this as their Home!