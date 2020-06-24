All apartments in Austell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3049 Millstone Court

3049 Millstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Millstone Court, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ideal Home in Austell - Just a stone's throw from downtown Austell, this nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has lots of storage, is freshly painted and has an updated interior. AND 2, that's right, 2, 2 car garages. The kitchen has loads of counter space and pretty patio doors. We provide the stove and refrigerator, counters and cabinets! PLUS there are ceramic tile floors. What could be better than that! Lots of living space make this an ideal home. Call soon! It won't be available long! The fenced in back yard offers loads of privacy. Located on a cul-de-sac just off of Humphries Hill Rd, It's not far from Legion Park, Louise Suggs Park or Collar Park.

WE LOVE PETS! So plan to bring your four legged friends. We do have a pet policy so please let us know.

For more info contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent or you can reach her by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:

Our renter criteria include:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1200.00 your take home pay must be $3600.00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
6. Must be 18 to apply
7. Online Rent Payment Required
8. No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00
9. $60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18
We currently do not except SEC8

(RLNE4738104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Millstone Court have any available units?
3049 Millstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 Millstone Court have?
Some of 3049 Millstone Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 Millstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Millstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Millstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Millstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Millstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 3049 Millstone Court offers parking.
Does 3049 Millstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Millstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Millstone Court have a pool?
No, 3049 Millstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Millstone Court have accessible units?
No, 3049 Millstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Millstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 Millstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
