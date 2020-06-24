3049 Millstone Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Ideal Home in Austell - Just a stone's throw from downtown Austell, this nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has lots of storage, is freshly painted and has an updated interior. AND 2, that's right, 2, 2 car garages. The kitchen has loads of counter space and pretty patio doors. We provide the stove and refrigerator, counters and cabinets! PLUS there are ceramic tile floors. What could be better than that! Lots of living space make this an ideal home. Call soon! It won't be available long! The fenced in back yard offers loads of privacy. Located on a cul-de-sac just off of Humphries Hill Rd, It's not far from Legion Park, Louise Suggs Park or Collar Park.



WE LOVE PETS! So plan to bring your four legged friends. We do have a pet policy so please let us know.



For more info contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent or you can reach her by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:



Our renter criteria include:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1200.00 your take home pay must be $3600.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

6. Must be 18 to apply

7. Online Rent Payment Required

8. No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00

9. $60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

We currently do not except SEC8



(RLNE4738104)