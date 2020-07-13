/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
131 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
14 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
6 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
1 Unit Available
607 Crown Point
607 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1656 sqft
607 Crown Point Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 607 Crown Point Martinez, GA 30907 - 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 1656 Heated Sq/ft Home located in the heart of Martinez! 2 story brick townhouse in a sought after Columbia County school district.
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
131 Coach Lane
131 Coach Lane, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
131 Coach Lane Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 131 Coach Lane Martinez, GA 30907 - Fantastic 3 Bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
215 Ashley Circle
215 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1300 sqft
215 Ashley Circle - Holiday Park - Available Now! Ranch Style Home.Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Patio.
1 Unit Available
4367 Quail Creek Rd
4367 Quail Creek Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1638 sqft
4367 Quail Creek Rd Available 08/15/20 Home For Rent - 4367 Quail Creek Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath with 1638 Heated Sq/ft is located just 5min from Ft Gordon Gate 1 and just 2 miles from I20.
1 Unit Available
259 Ashton Woods Drive
259 Ashton Woods Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1710 sqft
259 Ashton Woods Drive Available 09/11/20 259 Ashton Woods Drive - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020! Two story home with approximately 1710 square feet. Convenient location and Columbia county schools! Large living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
328 Candlewood Drive
328 Candlewood Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1860 sqft
$1295/mo. Available 7/23/2020! Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Candlewood Subdivision. Features living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, flat-top stove, and built in microwave.
1 Unit Available
606 Crown Point Drive
606 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Available Now! Two-Story Townhome with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Sunroom.
1 Unit Available
3861 Boulder Creek Road
3861 Boulder Creek Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
Ranch style home with approximately 1350 square feet; Living room; Dining room; Kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove; Fenced yard. Pets negotiable with fee. Schools must be verified as they are subject to change.
1 Unit Available
910 Cammaron Way
910 Cammaron Way, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
910 Cammaron Way is 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome located in the Cammaron community. This town home has a fence backyard and an electric, cozy fireplace in the living room. The kitchen contains a refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 Unit Available
252 Full Circle Drive
252 Full Circle Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1983 sqft
252 Full Circle Dr is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Steeplechase community. The flooring is carpet, hardwood, and tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
1 Unit Available
535 Blue Ridge Crossing
535 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
535 Blue Ridge Crossing - Available NOW! Brick ranch with approximately 1600 square feet. Great room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Laundry area. Screen porch. Deck. Two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
19 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
19 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
27 Units Available
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
25 Units Available
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
11 Units Available
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
15 Units Available
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Contact for Availability
Montclair
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
3 Units Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1209 sqft
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.
