Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom home in Historic Downtown Augusta, featuring original hardwood floors through out most of the home, an updated bathroom with tile shower, updated kitchen with tile floors and gas stove. Large living room with ornamental fireplace, and fenced in back yard. Also includes washer and dryer. Close to AU, Hospitals, Shopping and more! And just a short 15 minute drive to Fort Gordon. No pets and no smoking.