1624 Emma st

2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home better than new only $975 - Immaculate 2 bed / 2 bathroom town close to everything! Low maintenance townhome with new HVAC located just off Wheeler Rd. in Magnolia Villas with easy access to I-20, Fort Gordon, Augusta medical, shopping, restaurants and more! Features include 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, open living area, fenced back yard w/patio, 2 parking spaced, brand new high efficiency HVAC, fresh paint, and HOA maintained front yards. Call or text Caleb Willing for more information 706-825-5086



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914449)