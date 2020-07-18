All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1624 Emma st

1624 Emma Street · (706) 825-5086
Location

1624 Emma Street, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 Emma st · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home better than new only $975 - Immaculate 2 bed / 2 bathroom town close to everything! Low maintenance townhome with new HVAC located just off Wheeler Rd. in Magnolia Villas with easy access to I-20, Fort Gordon, Augusta medical, shopping, restaurants and more! Features include 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, open living area, fenced back yard w/patio, 2 parking spaced, brand new high efficiency HVAC, fresh paint, and HOA maintained front yards. Call or text Caleb Willing for more information 706-825-5086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Emma st have any available units?
1624 Emma st has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1624 Emma st currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Emma st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Emma st pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Emma st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1624 Emma st offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Emma st offers parking.
Does 1624 Emma st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Emma st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Emma st have a pool?
No, 1624 Emma st does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Emma st have accessible units?
No, 1624 Emma st does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Emma st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Emma st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Emma st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1624 Emma st has units with air conditioning.
Augusta 1 Bedrooms Augusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with Balconies Augusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

