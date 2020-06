Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

2016 New Home With Open Floor Plan, A Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen and Cabinets, Kitchen View to Family Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Floor, A Guest Bedroom With a Full Bathroom on The Main Floor . A Large Master Bedroom, Extra 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Bathrooms , and A Loft Area on Up Floor , Quiet Neighborhood with Swimming Pool and Tennis Court . The House Is Available To View on June by Appointment Only , the Move-In Date Will Be On 07/01/2020 .