Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Serene at Riverwood

Open Now until 5:30pm
130 Cole Manor Dr · (256) 363-6064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA 30606
Oak Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Aug 14

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 7

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 193 · Avail. Sep 7

$895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1011 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serene at Riverwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
trash valet
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
community garden
e-payments
online portal
playground
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Welcome to Serene at Riverwood Apartment Homes, where we combine the delights of rural living with the convenience of easy access to the city. Each home is equipped with a washer and dryer, walk-in closets, an abundance of storage space, and updated interiors. Common area amenities and features include lush landscaping, a dog park, and a community pool to help enjoy the sunshine. Make apartment life easier with online payments, short term lease options, a professional on-site team, and valet trash services. Use our package receiving services for those out-of-town (or simply busy) days and know that we are here to make your time in our pet-friendly apartment community a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serene at Riverwood have any available units?
Serene at Riverwood has 5 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Serene at Riverwood have?
Some of Serene at Riverwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serene at Riverwood currently offering any rent specials?
Serene at Riverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serene at Riverwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood is pet friendly.
Does Serene at Riverwood offer parking?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood offers parking.
Does Serene at Riverwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serene at Riverwood have a pool?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood has a pool.
Does Serene at Riverwood have accessible units?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood has accessible units.
Does Serene at Riverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Serene at Riverwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serene at Riverwood has units with air conditioning.
