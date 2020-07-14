Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park on-site laundry parking pool package receiving trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden e-payments online portal playground

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Welcome to Serene at Riverwood Apartment Homes, where we combine the delights of rural living with the convenience of easy access to the city. Each home is equipped with a washer and dryer, walk-in closets, an abundance of storage space, and updated interiors. Common area amenities and features include lush landscaping, a dog park, and a community pool to help enjoy the sunshine. Make apartment life easier with online payments, short term lease options, a professional on-site team, and valet trash services. Use our package receiving services for those out-of-town (or simply busy) days and know that we are here to make your time in our pet-friendly apartment community a breeze.