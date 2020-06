Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

269 N. Hull St. Unit 209 Available 08/05/20 Cotton Exchange #209 in Downtown Athens - Preleasing for August 2020 - Cotton Exchange Lofts are nestled above the rich culture and nightlife of Hull and Washington Streets. High ceilings and exposed brick radiate the true textures of southern living, while modern amenities and landscape views provide an exclusive lifestyle in one of the nation's top university towns.



This is a 2 bedroom unit with a unique layout and historical charm. Private parking garage, controlled entry access, and washer and dryer units make it the convenient choice for a premier college town lifestyle.



Preleasing for August 2020. Pictures coming soon!



(RLNE5463110)