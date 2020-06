Amenities

190 Lakewood Drive Available 08/02/20 190 Lakewood Drive - Preleasing for August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with lake view. No pets. Preleasing for August 2020. Pictures coming soon. Please note that this property is not energy efficient. The rent on this property is below market and takes into consideration the fact the utility bills will be higher than those on a newer home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5481454)