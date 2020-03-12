All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 125 Idlewilde Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
125 Idlewilde Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

125 Idlewilde Drive

125 Idlewilde Drive · (706) 549-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Oak Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA 30606
Oak Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Idlewilde Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is in the Idlewilde neighborhood on Timothy Rd! This neighborhood is convenient to downtown Athens, Highway 441, Highway 78 and the 316 Loop!

House features: Upstairs Master, Master Bathroom Suite, Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Large living room with Fireplace, a quaint front porch and a nice size deck off of the living room.

Please call 706-510-8799 for more information!

(RLNE5460271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Idlewilde Drive have any available units?
125 Idlewilde Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Idlewilde Drive have?
Some of 125 Idlewilde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Idlewilde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Idlewilde Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Idlewilde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Idlewilde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Idlewilde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Idlewilde Drive does offer parking.
Does 125 Idlewilde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Idlewilde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Idlewilde Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Idlewilde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Idlewilde Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Idlewilde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Idlewilde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Idlewilde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 Idlewilde Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity