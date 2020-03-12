Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is in the Idlewilde neighborhood on Timothy Rd! This neighborhood is convenient to downtown Athens, Highway 441, Highway 78 and the 316 Loop!



House features: Upstairs Master, Master Bathroom Suite, Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, Large living room with Fireplace, a quaint front porch and a nice size deck off of the living room.



Please call 706-510-8799 for more information!



(RLNE5460271)