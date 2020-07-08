All apartments in Alpharetta
5000 Morriscastle Drive

5000 Morriscastle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Morriscastle Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home in the popular community of Kendrix Park! THIRD STORY retreat could be extra bedroom or media/game room. Also has Bedroom on the main with bathroom includes a stand in shower with seat. Upgraded cherry cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with staggered Cabinet Over Cooktop with crown and rope crown molding and glass doors. Granite counter tops and tiled backsplash. Recessed can lights throughout the main floor. Wrought Iron spindles on main staircase. Oversized master suite. Large secondary bedrooms. Wonderful Upgraded home with 4 sides brick. Schedule a tour today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

