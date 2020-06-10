224 Cold Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alpharetta House For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom newly renovated ranch with brand new appliances. Fresh paint throughout! Hardwood throughout. New oven and refrigerator. Enjoy the sprawling backyard, 1-acre plot. Walkable/cyclable to Alpharetta. If you want to live less than a mile from Saturday Farmers Markets, Alpharetta Food Truck Alley, award-winning restaurants, shops, Avalon, & the elementary school, this house is for you!



Elem: Manning Oaks, Middle: Hopewell, High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany (669) 231-2126



