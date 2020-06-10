All apartments in Alpharetta
224 Cold Creek Dr

224 Cold Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 Cold Creek Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alpharetta House For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom newly renovated ranch with brand new appliances. Fresh paint throughout! Hardwood throughout. New oven and refrigerator. Enjoy the sprawling backyard, 1-acre plot. Walkable/cyclable to Alpharetta. If you want to live less than a mile from Saturday Farmers Markets, Alpharetta Food Truck Alley, award-winning restaurants, shops, Avalon, & the elementary school, this house is for you!

Elem: Manning Oaks, Middle: Hopewell, High: Alpharetta

Elem: Manning Oaks, Middle: Hopewell, High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have any available units?
224 Cold Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 224 Cold Creek Dr have?
Some of 224 Cold Creek Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Cold Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Cold Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Cold Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Cold Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Cold Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Cold Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

