Alpharetta, GA
135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1

135 Greenmont Downs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

135 Greenmont Downs Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
ONE BEDROOM ONLY-Basement - Property Id: 138099

THIS IS ONE (1) BEDROOM ONLY, NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE.
One bedroom in Shared 2-Bedroom basement. Each tenant rents their bedrooms individually and share the Kitchen, Living Room, Laundry Room, and Deck. Nice backyard to relax in. Home is in friendly Cud-De-Sac. Not a lot of traffic. Avalon Shopping Center and Wills Park is just down the road. Very nice Co-Tenant. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138099
Property Id 138099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have any available units?
135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have?
Some of 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 pet-friendly?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 offer parking?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 does not offer parking.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have a pool?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have accessible units?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Greenmont Downs Trace Main1 does not have units with air conditioning.

