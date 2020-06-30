All apartments in Acworth
722 Windcroft Cir NW
722 Windcroft Cir NW

722 Windcroft Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

722 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
722 Windcroft Circle NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Bedroom: 3
Bath: 2

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

This lovely home is situated in a modern style neighborhood with beautiful landscaping and offers an open floor plan, large master bedroom and private patio and backyard. The living room has a lovely decorative fireplace and flows into the dining room, and then the kitchen, all of which overlook the private backyard. All bedrooms are carpeted and have wide closets. A block away from one of the neighborhood parks, this home is a short drive from I-75 and Acworth Parks and Rec. It is also close to shopping and restaurants including: Fish Thyme Restaurant, Henry's Louisiana Grill, Dogwood Terrace, Fusco's via Roma Italian Trattoria, BRIX on Main, Thai Basil & Sushi Zen, La Parrilla and Reveille Cafe!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: GA Natural Gas, Scana
Electric: City of Acworth Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have any available units?
722 Windcroft Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have?
Some of 722 Windcroft Cir NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Windcroft Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
722 Windcroft Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Windcroft Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Windcroft Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW offer parking?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not offer parking.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have a pool?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Windcroft Cir NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Windcroft Cir NW does not have units with air conditioning.

