722 Windcroft Cir NW

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

722 Windcroft Circle NW

Acworth, GA 30101



Bedroom: 3

Bath: 2



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



This lovely home is situated in a modern style neighborhood with beautiful landscaping and offers an open floor plan, large master bedroom and private patio and backyard. The living room has a lovely decorative fireplace and flows into the dining room, and then the kitchen, all of which overlook the private backyard. All bedrooms are carpeted and have wide closets. A block away from one of the neighborhood parks, this home is a short drive from I-75 and Acworth Parks and Rec. It is also close to shopping and restaurants including: Fish Thyme Restaurant, Henry's Louisiana Grill, Dogwood Terrace, Fusco's via Roma Italian Trattoria, BRIX on Main, Thai Basil & Sushi Zen, La Parrilla and Reveille Cafe!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water

Gas: GA Natural Gas, Scana

Electric: City of Acworth Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



