Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

This adorable 3 bedroom 1 Bath home with a den that can be a third bedroom is in the desirable historic district of Zephyrhills. Wood look floors throughout with an indoor utility room. This home sits on a large lot with a storage shed. Easy access to Tampa via Hwy. 301.