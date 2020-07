Amenities

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to set a showing appointment to see this great 3 bedroom home. Central location in Zephyrhills just off SR54. Home is nearly 1200sf with a HUGE fenced backyard. Utility closet with washer/dryer hookups just down the hall from the large eat in kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, soft close drawers and desk space. Unique find that is expected to rent quick. 2 pet maximum with additional one-time pet fee