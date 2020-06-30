All apartments in Zephyrhills
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
38443 6th Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

38443 6th Ave

38443 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38443 6th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
Quaint 1/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Zephyrhills! House has one 1-car attached carport, and a storage shed. Located near shopping, restaurants, Downtown Zephyrhills right across the street from the library.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3875337)

