38443 6th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking

Quaint 1/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Zephyrhills! House has one 1-car attached carport, and a storage shed. Located near shopping, restaurants, Downtown Zephyrhills right across the street from the library.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3875337)