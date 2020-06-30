38443 6th Ave

Amenities
Quaint 1/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Zephyrhills! House has one 1-car attached carport, and a storage shed. Located near shopping, restaurants, Downtown Zephyrhills right across the street from the library.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3875337)