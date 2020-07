Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

This 3 bed 2 ba home is located centrally in Zhills, close to downtown. Brand new construction should be completed soon! Why not be the first family to move in and rent-to-own - if you don't like the home when your year lease is up, your deposit is 100% refundable! (provided no damage done) - great way to "Try before you Buy! Ask me how!