Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking playground pool volleyball court

37539 Daliha Terrace Available 05/15/20 Zephyrhills Townhome - Gated Community - AVAILABLE MAY 15th! Wonderful 2 story town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths just under 1400sqft. All bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features all appliances and a breakfast bar. Other features include an open patio, walk-in closet and an inside utility room with a washer and dryer.

This gated community offers each resident a community pool, playground and volleyball court. Call to make the appointment today! You don't want to miss out on this one!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2 story Townhouse

End Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Half Bath Downstairs

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Inside Utility Room includes Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Open Patio

Assigned Parking

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



HOA has an application process and approved applicant is responsible for all HOA application fees, amenities fees, gate cards/remotes, etc. $200 HOA security deposit which is refundable, $50 HOA application fees per adult, $35 pool card, $35 gate remote and $5 car decal



Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2536976)