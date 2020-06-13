Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

54 Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1393 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86090 Venetian Ave.
86090 Venetian Avenue, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1718 sqft
86090 Venetian Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to island and beaches - 1718sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in The Hideaway community just 10 miles from Amelia Island.
Results within 1 mile of Yulee

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway
96118 Stoney Creek Parkway, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1688 sqft
Gated with community pool - 1688sf, 3BR/2BA upstairs flat in beautiful Stoney Creek Condos. Large well appointed kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Split floor plan. Huge master suite with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32415 Pond Parke Place
32415 Pond Park Place, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
32415 Pond Parke Place Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Flora Parke Home Just Off of A1A! - 1900 sf, 3BR/2BA home with backyard backing up to pond. Carpeted throughout main living area with tile in kitchen and baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
85148 Sagaponack Dr
85148 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3128 sqft
85148 Sagaponack Dr Available 07/03/20 Beautifullly Manicured Home in North Hampton - 3128 sf. 4BR/4BA Two story North Hampton home backing up to the Preserve. Bamboo, Tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32571 Sunny Parke Drive
32571 Sunny Park Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1955 sqft
Great Four Bedroom Pond Side Home in Fernandina Beach! - 1,955 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in the Fernandina Beach community of Flora Parke. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Built-ins overlooking the Backyard and Pond.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1261 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Beech Street
2017 Beech Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Amelia Island Cottage - Amelia Island cottage located on a well manicured lot. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, double walk in closets in master bedroom. Screen porch and spacious garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 South 11th Street Unit A
408 South 11th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
525 sqft
Adorable 1BR/1Bath Apartment - Super cute, completely remodeled Duplex unit close to downtown! Tasteful and practical interior design make the most of the available space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 07/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
15780 TISONS BLUFF RD
15780 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1978 sqft
BETTER THAN NEW! Come check out this beauty before it's gone. Spacious 4/2 in Yellow bluff with an open floor plan that is great for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16258 DOWING CREEK DR
16258 Downing Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2139 sqft
Move in ready! This young stucco home offers 4bed/2baths with an open floor plan and a bonus room that could be used as an office! This beauty features details such as tall kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, french

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.

1 of 25

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Pecan Park
1 Unit Available
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
36 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Jacksonville North Estates
21 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yulee, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yulee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

