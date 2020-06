361 PALAZZO CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE KITCHEN RANGE, OVEN TOWER, RAISED ADULT VANITIES IN THE BATHROOMS, ELEGANT TILED SHOWERS IN THE GUEST BATHROOMS, PENDENT LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42'' RAISED PANEL SARSAPARILLA CABINETS W/ CROWN MOLDING, SCREENED PORCH, AND VINYL WHITE FENCING TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN & PETS. THE ELEGANT, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS COFFERED CEILINGS W/ CROWN MOLDING AND A BAY WINDOW. THE INTERIOR LAUNDRY HAS THE SAME CABINETRY AS THE KITCHEN. PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL. RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED