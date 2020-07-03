All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

2258 CASCADIA CT

2258 Cascadia Drive · (904) 449-1855
Location

2258 Cascadia Drive, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2943 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
: Beautiful 5/3 Home on the Water with Huge Fenced Backyard! This home features a Formal Dining Room that leads to an open Gathering room with Gas Fireplace Surrounded by windows which Filter in lots of natural light. High ceilings with Great size Kitchen, lots of cabinet space, Breakfast Bar, Stainless appliances and Eat-in-space area! Master is large with Garden Tub and separate shower plus a spacious closet. Guest Bedrooms are a great size, A Screened Lanai overlooks a huge fenced backyard with amazing sunset views over the lake! Washer and Dryer Stay with the home, Newly installed refrigerator...Murabella has a wonderful Amenity center with Gym, Clubhouse, Pool area with lap pool, Kid walk in pool with superslide, Lifeguards, Tennis, Beach volleyball, Baseball & MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have any available units?
2258 CASCADIA CT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2258 CASCADIA CT have?
Some of 2258 CASCADIA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 CASCADIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2258 CASCADIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 CASCADIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 2258 CASCADIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT offer parking?
No, 2258 CASCADIA CT does not offer parking.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 CASCADIA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have a pool?
Yes, 2258 CASCADIA CT has a pool.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have accessible units?
No, 2258 CASCADIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 CASCADIA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 CASCADIA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 CASCADIA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
