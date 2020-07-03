2258 CASCADIA CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

: Beautiful 5/3 Home on the Water with Huge Fenced Backyard! This home features a Formal Dining Room that leads to an open Gathering room with Gas Fireplace Surrounded by windows which Filter in lots of natural light. High ceilings with Great size Kitchen, lots of cabinet space, Breakfast Bar, Stainless appliances and Eat-in-space area! Master is large with Garden Tub and separate shower plus a spacious closet. Guest Bedrooms are a great size, A Screened Lanai overlooks a huge fenced backyard with amazing sunset views over the lake! Washer and Dryer Stay with the home, Newly installed refrigerator...Murabella has a wonderful Amenity center with Gym, Clubhouse, Pool area with lap pool, Kid walk in pool with superslide, Lifeguards, Tennis, Beach volleyball, Baseball & MORE.