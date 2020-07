Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New construction 4 bedroom 3 bath , 3 car garage in St. Johns - Be the first to live in the brand new construction home is St. Johns county. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2000 square feet and attached 3 car garage. Open floor plan . Granite countertops, stainless appliances with double oven , large island with breakfast bar. His and her sinks , walk in closets, walk in shower with separate tub. Covered patio. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy item.



