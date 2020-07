Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Legends in St. Johns County. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, white cabinets and tile floors. Main living areas and bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Separate laundry room. Rent includes water, basic cable and interior pest control. Unit has elevator access. Walls are a very light grey. New carpet in bedrooms.