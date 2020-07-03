802 W 2ND AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Welcome to Second Avenue…a quiet peninsula in the heart of Old Windermere. This grand waterfront residence sits on one of the finest lakefronts with natural sandy shoreline and sweeping views of Lake Butler. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and nightly fireworks from the 1st or 2nd level veranda. Beautiful interior features rich wood flooring, soaring ceilings, custom millwork and fine architectural details throughout. The luxurious master suite is located on the 1st floor along with two bedrooms plus an office. Island kitchen boasts all new stainless appliances, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. The stone fireplace is the focal point of the family room which opens to the pool and summer kitchen. Two additional bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with a bonus room featuring gas fireplace, wet bar and spacious terrace. Courtyard entry provides extra guest parking. Ultra boat house includes lift, electric and water. Enjoy a lifestyle where residents appreciate the natural environment, gather at Town events and shop at weekly Farmer’s Markets. Golf carts welcome. Windermere is surrounded by the Butler Chain of Lakes…. one of Florida’s Outstanding Waterways. Walking distance to park, playground and all Town amenities. No HOA dues or restrictions.