Windermere, FL
802 W 2ND AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

802 W 2ND AVENUE

802 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 2nd Avenue, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Welcome to Second Avenue…a quiet peninsula in the heart of Old Windermere. This grand waterfront residence sits on one of the finest lakefronts with natural sandy shoreline and sweeping views of Lake Butler. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and nightly fireworks from the 1st or 2nd level veranda. Beautiful interior features rich wood flooring, soaring ceilings, custom millwork and fine architectural details throughout. The luxurious master suite is located on the 1st floor along with two bedrooms plus an office. Island kitchen boasts all new stainless appliances, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. The stone fireplace is the focal point of the family room which opens to the pool and summer kitchen. Two additional bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with a bonus room featuring gas fireplace, wet bar and spacious terrace. Courtyard entry provides extra guest parking. Ultra boat house includes lift, electric and water. Enjoy a lifestyle where residents appreciate the natural environment, gather at Town events and shop at weekly Farmer’s Markets. Golf carts welcome. Windermere is surrounded by the Butler Chain of Lakes…. one of Florida’s Outstanding Waterways. Walking distance to park, playground and all Town amenities. No HOA dues or restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have any available units?
802 W 2ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
What amenities does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have?
Some of 802 W 2ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W 2ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
802 W 2ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W 2ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 802 W 2ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 802 W 2ND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 W 2ND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 802 W 2ND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 802 W 2ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 W 2ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 W 2ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 W 2ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

