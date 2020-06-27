All apartments in Windermere
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

12001 Lake Butler Blvd.

12001 Lake Butler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12001 Lake Butler Boulevard, Windermere, FL 34786

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Lake Butler Pool Home! - Check out this Lake Butler Beauty! 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home on paved Lake Butler Blvd. 2 Split Plan Full Master Suites on either side of House. Office / Loft with views of Lake Butler. Large Open Plan Living Room with Kitchen and Dining Area. Large Covered Lanai overlooks Screened Pool and Spa. One acre in total land with fenced back yard. Oak trees and well maintained grounds. Home has an interior laundry, central vacuum system and 2 car garage. Lawn and Pool Care are included in the rent. Use of the RV garage is excluded from the lease.

(RLNE2739531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have any available units?
12001 Lake Butler Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windermere, FL.
Is 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
12001 Lake Butler Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windermere.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. offers parking.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. has a pool.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12001 Lake Butler Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
