12001 Lake Butler Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Lake Butler Pool Home! - Check out this Lake Butler Beauty! 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home on paved Lake Butler Blvd. 2 Split Plan Full Master Suites on either side of House. Office / Loft with views of Lake Butler. Large Open Plan Living Room with Kitchen and Dining Area. Large Covered Lanai overlooks Screened Pool and Spa. One acre in total land with fenced back yard. Oak trees and well maintained grounds. Home has an interior laundry, central vacuum system and 2 car garage. Lawn and Pool Care are included in the rent. Use of the RV garage is excluded from the lease.



(RLNE2739531)