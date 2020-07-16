Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williamsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
11642 PEACH GROVE LANE
11642 Peach Grove Lane, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
NO PETS PERMITTED - updated well maintained home in quiet convenient Parkview Point in Williamsburg.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
29 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
$
40 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
12 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
21 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
210 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
13 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
56 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
66 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
36 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
54 Units Available
World Gateway
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
42 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
32 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
$
41 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
65 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
$
14 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
City Guide for Williamsburg, FL

Williamsburg, Florida hasn't always been in Orange County. In reality, the location of Williamsburg, FL, once had a much less appealing name -- Mosquito County! Eventually, and luckily, the town's county was renamed Orange County in 1845, when Florida finally became a state. And it makes sense, too, because of the plethora of orange groves in the area!

Williamsburg, FL, is a tiny town that is located in a greater metropolitan area -- the greater Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. And it's not just a greater metropolitan area in terms of size (although the city is quite big), it's also greater because it's one of the greatest tourism and travel destinations in the entire world! Of course, Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks on the entire planet; there's Universal Orlando and its two parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) , Walt Disney World and its four parks (the Magic Kingdom, Disney Studios, the Animal Kingdom, EPCOT), as well as a slew of other attractions, including Sea World, Discovery Cove, and more. If you're looking for a place that affords suburban living really close to some world-class entertainment, this is the place for you. Not only is Williamsburg right in the heart of all the theme park and resort action, it's just a short drive from downtown Orlando, so you can also enjoy big city amenities and attractions whenever you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Williamsburg, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Williamsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

