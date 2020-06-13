/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM
45 Accessible Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL
1 of 17
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5939 Petunia Lane
5939 Petunia Lane, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1952 sqft
5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!**** Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Results within 5 miles of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
15 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tropical Park
77 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Americana
1 Unit Available
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199
1972 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE for a June 26th move in! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with split bedrooms, open floor plan, washer and dryer
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center
1 Unit Available
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2030 sqft
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915
2208 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
Reduced Price!! This great Condo on 1st floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Tiles Floors throughout living/dining combo, walk-in closets, laundry room with new washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5148 Conroy Rd #1225
5148 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5148 Conroy Rd #1225 Available 06/15/20 1 bed/1 bath in Villa Medici Community - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th!! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters, living room/dining area combo, sitting
Results within 10 miles of Williamsburg
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
4 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Similar Pages
Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Accessible Apartments
Williamsburg Apartments with BalconyWilliamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking