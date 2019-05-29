All apartments in Williamsburg
5012 DYER COURT

5012 Dyer Court · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Dyer Court, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A must see home in the peaceful community of "DEER CREEK”. Property is move in ready with plenty of renovations including (36" cabinets, stainless steal appliances), 18 x 18 tiles in the wet areas, laminate floors in master bedroom along with common areas. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in a cul-de-sac with a sufficient amount of driveway space. Come and experience tranquility with a tropical feel in the backyard.Great place to entertain with water and conservation view. You can also enjoy your private built in swimming pool with hot tub and an L shape fenced-in backyard for additional privacy.Do not miss out on this opportunity!! 12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once application is approved)
Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds
Sorry this home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED!

Available May 28, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 DYER COURT have any available units?
5012 DYER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
What amenities does 5012 DYER COURT have?
Some of 5012 DYER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 DYER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5012 DYER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 DYER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 DYER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5012 DYER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5012 DYER COURT offers parking.
Does 5012 DYER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 DYER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 DYER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5012 DYER COURT has a pool.
Does 5012 DYER COURT have accessible units?
No, 5012 DYER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 DYER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 DYER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 DYER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 DYER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
