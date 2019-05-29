5012 DYER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

A must see home in the peaceful community of "DEER CREEK”. Property is move in ready with plenty of renovations including (36" cabinets, stainless steal appliances), 18 x 18 tiles in the wet areas, laminate floors in master bedroom along with common areas. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in a cul-de-sac with a sufficient amount of driveway space. Come and experience tranquility with a tropical feel in the backyard.Great place to entertain with water and conservation view. You can also enjoy your private built in swimming pool with hot tub and an L shape fenced-in backyard for additional privacy.Do not miss out on this opportunity!! 12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (once application is approved)

Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds

Sorry this home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program



LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED!



Available May 28, 2019