10448 Hidden Lane

2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage located in cul de sac. Completely renovated with new kitchen ,bathroom, flooring, windows, french doors, abd much more. Tile floor in all living areas, carpet (new) in bedrooms.

Huge covered and screened porch, covered porch in front.

Brand new open kitchen, with new appliances (gas range). Property is partially furnished.

This is a must see, in a great location. Rent includes lawn care.



$100 app fee per adult, $149 admin fee due on move-in, $1,790 min sec dep.