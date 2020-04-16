All apartments in Westchester
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:10 AM

9325 Southwest 21st Terrace

9325 Southwest 21st Terrace · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL 33165
Westchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent location on this incredible 4/2 bedroom, laundry room plus a little bedroom with air conditioner.Master bedroom with private bathroom completely remodeled. Kitchen completely remodeled .SS appliances, granite counter top and more. Gorgeous completely fenced back yard with a big pool, and much more that you will need to see to really appreciate. Plenty of space Very close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No association!!! Very good neighborhood and close to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, School and more!!! [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3504835 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have any available units?
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have?
Some of 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace offer parking?
No, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace has a pool.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9325 Southwest 21st Terrace has units with air conditioning.
