Amenities

9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent location on this incredible 4/2 bedroom, laundry room plus a little bedroom with air conditioner.Master bedroom with private bathroom completely remodeled. Kitchen completely remodeled .SS appliances, granite counter top and more. Gorgeous completely fenced back yard with a big pool, and much more that you will need to see to really appreciate. Plenty of space Very close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No association!!! Very good neighborhood and close to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, School and more!!! [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3504835 ]