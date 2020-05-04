All apartments in Westchester
Find more places like 8846 SW 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester, FL
/
8846 SW 25th St
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:51 PM

8846 SW 25th St

8846 SW 25th St · (305) 323-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westchester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8846 SW 25th St, Westchester, FL 33165
Westchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8846 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Look no further! This property enjoys plenty of privacy being IN THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY, entry through the left side. This spectacular duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The living areas are large and bright. The enormous backyard has a designated barbecue area with plenty of space for outdoor entertainment. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. Entire home is protected with all impact glass. Minutes away from restaurants, shops, great schools and major transportation. Water is included in rent, up to $200 per bill cycle. Call realtor for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8846 SW 25th St have any available units?
8846 SW 25th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8846 SW 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
8846 SW 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8846 SW 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 8846 SW 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester.
Does 8846 SW 25th St offer parking?
No, 8846 SW 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 8846 SW 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8846 SW 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8846 SW 25th St have a pool?
No, 8846 SW 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 8846 SW 25th St have accessible units?
No, 8846 SW 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8846 SW 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8846 SW 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8846 SW 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8846 SW 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8846 SW 25th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westchester 1 BedroomsWestchester 2 Bedrooms
Westchester Apartments with GarageWestchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Westchester Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity