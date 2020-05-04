8846 SW 25th St

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Look no further! This property enjoys plenty of privacy being IN THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY, entry through the left side. This spectacular duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The living areas are large and bright. The enormous backyard has a designated barbecue area with plenty of space for outdoor entertainment. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. Entire home is protected with all impact glass. Minutes away from restaurants, shops, great schools and major transportation. Water is included in rent, up to $200 per bill cycle. Call realtor for showing instructions.