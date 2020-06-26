All apartments in Westchase
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

9909 NEW PARKE ROAD

9909 New Parke Road · No Longer Available
Location

9909 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WEST PARK VILLAGE TOWN-HOME IN THE HEART OF WESTCHASE! READY TO MOVE, Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA w/1452 sq ft. has 2 wide car garage with alley access, Brand new A/C and Granite in the Kitchen and all the bathrooms, Enter into the formal living and dining area that is pre-wired for ceiling fan, picture window has 2" faux wood blinds. Family room is alsopre-wired and all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans w/light fixtures. Ceramic tile floors thruout 1st floor. Exit the family rm through dbl glass sliding doors to patio. Brand new appliances, gas range & breakfast bar, lg pantry. Downstairs powder room. Under stairs storage. Spacious MBR suit w/twin windows, walk-in closet. Tile floor bath w/garden tub, Outdoor screen patio w/goldfish pond, just steps away from restaurants, parks, shopping and community pool, The Westchase community offers two heated pools, tennis courts, 3 playgrounds, basketball courts, public golf course, soccer fields and much more! Conveniently located near the Tampa International Airport, beaches and malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have any available units?
9909 NEW PARKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have?
Some of 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9909 NEW PARKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9909 NEW PARKE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
