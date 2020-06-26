9909 NEW PARKE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

WEST PARK VILLAGE TOWN-HOME IN THE HEART OF WESTCHASE! READY TO MOVE, Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA w/1452 sq ft. has 2 wide car garage with alley access, Brand new A/C and Granite in the Kitchen and all the bathrooms, Enter into the formal living and dining area that is pre-wired for ceiling fan, picture window has 2" faux wood blinds. Family room is alsopre-wired and all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans w/light fixtures. Ceramic tile floors thruout 1st floor. Exit the family rm through dbl glass sliding doors to patio. Brand new appliances, gas range & breakfast bar, lg pantry. Downstairs powder room. Under stairs storage. Spacious MBR suit w/twin windows, walk-in closet. Tile floor bath w/garden tub, Outdoor screen patio w/goldfish pond, just steps away from restaurants, parks, shopping and community pool, The Westchase community offers two heated pools, tennis courts, 3 playgrounds, basketball courts, public golf course, soccer fields and much more! Conveniently located near the Tampa International Airport, beaches and malls.