9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Desirable corner town home located in West Park Village, Westchase. Three Bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and newer carpeting. Laundry room and pantry just off the kitchen for added convenience, half bath down stairs, family room with sliders to patio and a two car detached garage. All appliances convey. A+ school district, two community pools, tennis courts, public golf course, walking distant to shops, restaurants and parks. Easy commute to Tampa International Airport and beaches. Exterior maintenance included in the rent. The unit is available immediately.