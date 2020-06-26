All apartments in Westchase
9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE
9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE

9815 West Park Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9815 West Park Village Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable corner town home located in West Park Village, Westchase. Three Bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and newer carpeting. Laundry room and pantry just off the kitchen for added convenience, half bath down stairs, family room with sliders to patio and a two car detached garage. All appliances convey. A+ school district, two community pools, tennis courts, public golf course, walking distant to shops, restaurants and parks. Easy commute to Tampa International Airport and beaches. Exterior maintenance included in the rent. The unit is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9815 W PARK VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
